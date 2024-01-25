File by Feb. 2 for RW council, mayor seats

By

RIDGEWAY – The General Election for the Town of Ridgeway will be held April 2, 2024. Voters will be electing a mayor and two council members. The person elected mayor will fill the last two years of former Mayor Heath Cookendorfer’s term. Cookendorfer resigned last month.

Those wishing to throw their hat in the ring must file at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office (315 S. Congress St., in Winnsboro) before noon on Feb. 2.

The last day to register to vote in the election is March 4, 2024.

Voting will take place in the new Ridgeway Fire Station, located at 350 S. Palmer Street, in Ridgeway. The hours of voting on Election Day will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

At 10 a.m. on Election Day, the County Election Commission will begin examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at 315 S. Congress St., Winnsboro, S.C.

Only citizens residing in the Town of Ridgeway city limits and are properly registered to vote will be eligible to vote in this election.

For more information about the election or voting, please call 803-635-6255.

Check your voter registration information at SCVotes.org.