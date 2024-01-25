In-person supplier event hosted by Scout Motors

By

BLYTEHWOOD – Scout Motors is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Richland County to provide an in-person event for prospective suppliers on Jan. 31.

This free event will serve as an opportunity for suppliers to meet with Scout Motors procurement personnel, learn more about supplier needs, and how their companies might be able to assist. Registration for this initial event has already filled up, but Scout will host additional supplier events in the future.

In the meantime, potential suppliers can contact [email protected] to share their information, and Scout officials will be in touch if their goods or services are needed as the purchasing process moves forward.