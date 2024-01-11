James T. Arrington

By

SPARTANBURG, SC – James Tallie (Jim) Arrington, 69, of Spartanburg, died Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at his home. A native of Winnsboro, he was born on September 26, 1954, to the late Conard James and Essie Mae Smith Arrington.

He was a graduate of Clemson University with a BA and a master’s degree in architecture. He worked with CH2MHILL/Lockwood Greene and retired from MCA Architecture. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and a deacon.

Surviving is his wife, Candy Neely Arrington; daughter, Neely Arrington Wright of Inman; son, James Asbury Arrington (Chelsea) of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Gibbs Arrington Wright, Emerald Neely Arrington, and Griffith James Arrington.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am Monday, January 8, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon in the sanctuary conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike Harder, the Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton and and the Rev. James H. (Chip) Scruggs. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Spartanburg Building Fund or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

