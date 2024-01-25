Jenkinsville government election set for May 7

By

JENKINSVILLE – A general nonpartisan election is set for a mayor and two council seats in the Town of Jenkinsville to be held on May 7, 2024. Any person wishing to register to vote in this election must do so no later than Sunday, April 7. Voter registration by mail applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, April 8.

Those wishing to file to run for election can file between 12 noon, Monday, Feb. 26 and 12 noon Friday, March 8. Filing hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays at the Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S. Congress Street in Winnsboro. There is no filing fee. Nonpartisan candidates file by Statement of Intention of Candidacy.

The precincts and polling places will be open during this election from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on May 7.

For questions, contact Fairfield County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 315 S. Congress Street in Winnsboro.