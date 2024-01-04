By

Jewel Zsolnay Love, 96, of Blythewood, passed away on December 28, 2023. Born in Winnsboro, SC, on February 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Earl Gordon and Mamie Lee Jones Gordon. Jewel was a founding member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Blythewood, SC where she was active in many groups over the years. Jewel loved her flowers and plants and doing yard work.

Jewel was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Billie Lee Burr (Mike) and Jewel Ann Branham (Larry), all of Blythewood and Bonnie Heichelbech (Gary), of Lexington; grandchildren, Tanya Branham, Jason Burr (Marsha), Benji Branham (Lana), Hailie Gardner (Rob), and Bill Houser (Rayne); eight great-grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.

Jewel was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, William “Yank” Zsolnay and James Love; and grandson, Stephen Burr.

The funeral service for Mrs. Love was held at 2:30 o’clock, Sunday, December 31st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family received friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 o’clock. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Jason Burr, Benji Branham, Bill Houser, Wade Burr, Rob Gardner, Will Graham and Jackson Sheppard.