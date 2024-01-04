Mackey, Pugh elected chair and vice chair of council

By

Mackey

Pugh

COLUMBIA – On Tuesday, Richland County Council officially elected new leadership for 2024.

Former Council Vice Chair Jesica Mackey (District 9), who represents a small area of Blythewood, was elected as chair, and Councilman Derrek Pugh (District 2), who represents much of Blythewood, was elected vice chair.

“I am truly humbled by my fellow Councilmembers for their support,” Mackey said. “I have enjoyed serving alongside of each of you, and I look forward to continuing to work together to move Richland County forward.”

Both Mackey and Pugh are entering the fourth year of their first terms on Council. Each January, Council elects a chair and vice chair who each serve one-year terms.

“I’m elated and grateful to serve as the next vice chairman of Richland County Council,” Pugh said. “I understand the importance of representing our collective interests and ensuring this body continues to thrive both internally and externally for the citizens of Richland County. I want to thank my colleagues for their trust and support.”

Pugh represents more than 40,000 citizens in the Blythewood and Broad River areas of Richland County. He has served as Chair of the Services and Development Committee, Office of Small Business Opportunity Committee, and the Alvin S. Glenn Ad Hoc Committee. Pugh is the council liaison for Richland County Parks and Recreation Commission and the Township Auditorium and he currently serves on the Central Midlands Council of Governments.

Over the past 3 years Pugh has focused on enhancing equitable growth practices, economic development and addressing the county’s food deserts. Within the past two years he has worked with community leaders to implement a new fireworks ordinance, and assist with Richland County’s biggest economic development opportunity, the arrival of Scout Motors to Blythewood.