Mayor Griffin meets with Scout officials

BLYTHEWOOD – Following Richland County being given the green light last week to resume grading and construction on the Scout Motors EV site in Blythewood, Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin met with Scout and County officials on Tuesday to talk about what Scout plans going forward and what Blythewood residents want.

“We talked about the concerns of our Blythewood residents and that I want Blythewood to know what’s going on and what’s happening next,” Griffin told The Voice. “Scout and county officials and I plan to stay in touch so that our residents are included and considered.”

Griffin said he left the meeting with the assurance that from this time forward, the Blythewood community will receive regular updates on the construction project and other issues.

”That we are going to be provided regular timelines is one of my requirements,” Griffin said.

Construction on the site was suspended last August as the county awaited the issuance of a wetlands permit. Permitting was issued last week by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will allow the county to fill about 100 acres of wetlands and 7 miles of streams on the 1,100 acre site. In turn, Scout Motors will pay to protect about 5,000 acres of wetlands near the Congaree National Park, another 155 acres on Shelton Island in the Broad River, and 19 streams in the Sumter National Forest.