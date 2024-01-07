One death in crash on I-77

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A driver traveling the wrong way on I-77 died in crash on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The crash occurred about 9:10 p.m. when a 2020 Ford SUV traveling south in the north bound lane on I-77 near the 30-mile marker struck two other vehicles head on as they were traveling north in the same north bound lane, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The vehicles that were struck were a 2018 Toyota Utility Van and a 2016 Audi sedan.

The driver of the Ford SUV was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is deceased.

The driver of the Toyota and a passenger were injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital.

The driver of the Audi and four passengers were uninjured.

The crash occurred just north of the Fairfield/Richland County line.

The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.