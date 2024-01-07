One fatality in three-vehicle crash

By

WINNSBORO – One person died in an early morning three-car crash on SC 34 on Jan. 6.

The crash occurred near Ramsey Road, approximately five miles west of Winnsboro.

According to SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling west on SC 34. A 2023 Chevrolet pickup and a 2011 Ford Expedition were traveling east on SC 34.

The Honda sideswiped the pickup and was then struck by the Ford Expedition, according to Miller. The Ford Expedition then left the road and hit a guard rail.u

The driver of the Honda is deceased. The driver of the Ford was injured and transported to an area hospital by EMS. The two passengers in the Ford were not injured. The driver and two passengers in the Chevrolet pickup were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office.