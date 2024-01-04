PC approves preliminary plat for 108 homes

By

BLYTHEWOOD – With the approval of a preliminary plat by the Blythewood Planning Commission, Pulte Homes is on track to develop 108 single-family lots on approximately 91 acres located at 11017 Wilson Boulevard.

But that approval didn’t come without considerable restrictions tacked on by the commissioners, including rezoning, the requirement for a detailed landscaping plan, preservation of trees and extensive sidewalks into the downtown.

The commission approved with conditions the sketch plan of this subdivision on Oct. 10, 2023. Town Administrator Carroll Williamson explained to the commission that the applicant has addressed those conditions on the preliminary plat.

Highlighting some of those conditions and how they are being met, Williamson said the property will be rezoned to R-20 Low Density Residential since R-20’s uses and requirements are a more appropriate zoning district for single-family residential subdivisions.

“Since the Town is currently undergoing a rewrite of its zoning ordinances and zoning map, all D-1 properties with an established use will be automatically rezoned to the proper zoning,” Williamson said. “In this case, this property will be rezoned to R-20 by the Town as part of that process. Therefore, the applicant has referenced a section of the ordinance pertaining to R-20 zoning in its notes, while still designing each lot with the stricter setback requirements of D-1.”

Commissioners addressed details on tree preservation, specifically determining that existing trees remain and be protected during construction, as well as who will be responsible for tree maintenance in rights of way.

Terrance Harris, representing Pulte Homes at the meeting, stated that Pulte would be adhering to those conditions, and would meet the density requirements, but that it would be necessary to leave out some trees between houses in order to accommodate good storm drainage.

Commissioner Erica Page quizzed Harris about several concerns, including the effect of an additional 200 cars on Willson Blvd. that will be turning left onto Langford and right onto Blythewood Road.

Williamson offered information about how SCDOT will install turn lanes in those areas that should alleviate some of the traffic congestion.

Page also asked whether Pulte would be selling the homes to a single person or entity for use as rentals as was the case of a 40-home subdivision on Rimer Pond Road.

He assured her that would not happen.

“We have all intentions of making this a prestigious neighborhood where you go in, purchase a property, and own it,” Harris said. “We don’t build for rent here in the Columbia market. My zip code is 29016 and my kid goes to Bethel-Hanberry.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward and work with the town staff to make sure this [neighborhood] keeps the Blythewood town feel,” he said. “That’s something I’m passionate about, and I will do 100 percent what I say I will do.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plan.