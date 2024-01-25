PineTree Playhouse presents ‘My Fatal Valentine’

By

WINNSBORO – Tickets for the second Annual PineTree Playhouse Valentines Dinner & Show are now available.

Enjoy a catered dinner and help uncover the truth in “My Fatal Valentine,” a murder mystery by Elaine Moushay. This production will take place on February 10, at 6:30 p.m., at the Winnsboro Woman’s Club, located at 35 Vanderhorst St. in Winnsboro.

You’ll be welcomed to the Heartthrob Books awards banquet, where the contenders for the LoveKnot Book of the Year Award are anxious to find out who wins the prize.

When the winner is announced and then abruptly murdered, it will be up to you, the audience, to uncover the truth and expose the killer.

Tickets are $20 each, and available now at www.pinetreeplayhouse.com/shows. Seating is limited, and this event is one night only, so get your tickets today.