Redhawk boys down Flora, girls fall in close game

By

COLUMBIA – Westwood boys’ basketball took a solid win over AC Flora to open region play last Friday. The Redhawks downed Flora 72-59 to move to 12-1 on the season. Tavaris Bell led Westwood scorers with 25 points. Dontae Walters had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mike Balkman also scored 12. Bell had eight steals and four assists.

Westwood’s girls fell to Flora with a tight 66-63 final. The Falcons led 19-8 after a quarter of play, and, despite outscoring Flora in each of the remaining quarters, the Redhawks never overcame the deficit. Senior Makiah Thompson led with 24 points and four assists. Freshman Aneya Britt had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Both Redhawk teams will travel to Ridge View for more region play on Friday. The girls are set to tip off at 6 p.m.; the boys will follow.