RWA digs into region play

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn basketball jumped into 2024 with a week of region games. The Eagles traveled to Laurens Academy on Jan. 3, then to Greenville for a matchup with Our Lady of the Rosary on Jan. 5. The boys hosted Oconee Christian Academy on Jan. 6 and Anderson Christian on Jan. 8 for more region action.

Richard Winn’s girls dropped their first region game of the season at Laurens with a 51-39 final. Senior Meagan Brigman and sophomore Abby Lewis led the Eagle offense with 12 and 11 points respectively. The Eagles got back into the win column with a 41-23 takedown of Our Lady of the Rosary on Friday.

The Eagle boys went 3-1 in their four-game region stretch, defeating Laurens, Oconee and Anderson.

Richard Winn battled to the end to take the 47-39 win over Laurens. Senior Drew Spires had 14 points; Bennett Nicholson, a sophomore, had 10.

The Eagles took their first loss of the season on Friday in Greenwood as Our Lady of the Rosary claimed the 41-37 win. Miller Stuck, a senior, led with 15 points. Spires had 12.

The boys had an easier go with Oconee on Saturday, taking a 53-24 wins. Spires led with 17 points. Senior Ethan Steward had 13.

Monday’s game against Anderson had a similar outcome, but this time with a 56-14 final. Stuck led with 17 points. Spires had 14.

The Eagle boys move to 7-1 in region play; the girls stand at 4-1. Both teams return to action tonight in Greenwood against Cambridge Academy.