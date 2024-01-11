Tricia’s Trunk moves to new location

By

Volunteers Amy Wrightsman and Lauri Dees show off some clothing at Tricia’s Trunk. | Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – As Tricia’s Trunk clothing charity reaches the decade mark, it’s moving from a difficult-to-access second story space in the sanctuary of Blythewood’s Sandy Level Baptist Church to a former classroom building at the front of the church complex.

“Our new location is more spacious and more accessible,” says Amy Wrightsman, one of the volunteers who run Tricia’s Trunk. “It’ll be on ground level now, so that anyone can visit us, regardless of their mobility issues, and it will be easier to locate on our church campus.”

Trisha’s Trunk offers free clothing and small housewares to community members in need and will celebrate its grand opening at the new location on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. till noon.

The volunteers at Trisha’s Trunk say it’s not just a community clothing charity. They say it’s special, because of how it began.

It was founded in 2013, in memory of the late Tricia Goodwin – and with a closet full of her clothes. Goodwin died in 2012, at the age of 45, from cancer. She was the office administrator at Ameriprise Financial in downtown Blythewood and a member of Sandy Level Baptist Church.

Racks of clothing fill five rooms.

“Church and family were her priorities. She and her husband, Jim, were the parents of two young daughters, and Trisha was an active leader of the youth at Sandy Level. She also used her love of music as part of the church’s music ministry,” says Wrightsman.

“She is remembered as a wonderful person with a sweet personality and a great wardrobe,” Wrightsman said. “I was not here then, but I am told that she was a very fashionable dresser.”

After her passing, her family donated much of her clothing for Trisha’s Trunk, and it became the first of many community donations since then.

“Trisha’s Trunk has been a huge success and a big help to many families,” Wrightsman said.

Ten years later, donations are still going strong – even as the number of people coming for assistance has increased.

“I can tell you it’s had a huge impact for good,” Wrightsman says. “When I first started volunteering in 2019, we had maybe 20 people a month visit to pick out items. Now, it’s not unusual to have 90 or 100 people a month visit us.”

Many are referred by agencies and organizations in the community, and the rest visit once-a-month on days it’s open to the public. Each person can pick out 15 items to take with them.

“For anyone who might be looking to donate” Wrightsman says, “blankets and comforters are in high demand right now, with a lot of people requesting them but we don’t have any right now to give out.”

Always in demand are new unopened packages of underwear and socks. And gently used cold-weather clothing for toddler boys and teen girls often run low.

Tricia’s Trunk is also accepting cold-weather clothing in all sizes as well as small household items – including toasters or blenders, but no furniture or larger appliances. Bed linens are also in high demand.

Wrightsman says all the volunteers at Tricia’s Trunk are looking forward to another year of helping those in need.

“We see the people that Tricia’s Trunk helps, and we see firsthand how it can impact a family, providing the very simplest things they need – like clothes and housewares,” she says.

Tricia’s Trunk is open the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“If this is one thing that we can do to ease a family’s financial burden, that’s why we do it,” Wrightsman says. “We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and this is the best way we know that we can help share His love.”

For more information about Trisha’s Truck, call 803-754-1299.