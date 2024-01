By

RIDGEWAY – When a windstorm that swept through Blythewood and Fairfield County on Jan. 9 took out a large tree on Means Street in Ridgeway, it fell just short of the historic Ridgeway school’s brick archway that stands in the town’s park. Though the tips of the tree’s limbs were all over the archway, the bulk of the tree’s powerful fall failed to reach the archway, leaving it unscathed.