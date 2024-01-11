Winnsboro Fiesta cuts the ribbon

By

Photo: Martha Ladd

WINNSBORO – Winnsboro Fiesta, the town’s newest eatery, cut the ribbon to mark its official opening on Monday. While the restaurant opened for business on Oct. 31, it just acquired its beer and liquor license last week.

Cutting the ribbon with Mayor John McMeekin (right), are Winnsboro Fiesta owner Catarino Lozano (left) and Bill Haslett (center), owner of the building that houses Winnsboro Fiesta. Haslett was instrumental in bringing the authentic Mexican restaurant to downtown.

Winnsboro Fiesta is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 141 N. Congress St.