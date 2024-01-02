Winnsboro man dies in house fire

By

WINNSBORO – On Saturday, December 30, 2023, Fairfield County Fire Service was dispatched to a residence on Durham Place Rd. in Winnsboro for a structure fire with an individual inside. Firefighters located the victim and Fairfield County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the individual as Mr. Frank Turner, 63 years old, from Winnsboro. According to Hill, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of Mr. Turner’s death.

Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and SLED continue to investigate this incident. This was the second fire fatality in Fairfield County for the year of 2023.