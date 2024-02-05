5 vie for Blythewood Council seat

By

Hovis, Page, Poore, Smith and Taylor

BLYTHEWOOD – A special election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, for one open seat on the town council.

Blythewood voters will go to the polls to select one of five candidates to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Sloan Griffin who was elected mayor last November.

If a runoff is necessary, a runoff election will be held two weeks after the Feb. 27 election.

Not everyone who has a 29016 Blythewood Zip Code is eligible to vote in this election. Only electors living within the municipal boundaries of the Town of Blythewood may vote in this election.

Early voting ballots can be cast at 2020 Hampton Street in Columbia, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Early voting ends on Friday, Feb. 23.

Registered voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs at their polling place: S.C. Driver’s License, ID Card issued by S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles, S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo; Federal Military ID, U.S. Passport.

Bring your Photo ID with you to vote. Voters without Photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or at the voter registration office.

All voters in all precincts (Blythewood 1, 2, 3, Longcreek, and Ridgeway) in this election will vote at Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Road in Blythewood, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.