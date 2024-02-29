A SNIP donation

By

BLYTHEWOOD – In late January, Hoof and Paw SC donated $2,000 to Because of Roscoe for SNIP (Spay Neuter Initiative Program). Because of Roscoe’s SNIP program offers free and low-cost spay and neuter options for Fairfield County. Spay/neuter vouchers are available for pick up at the County Animal Shelter.

The program also utilizes a Spay & Neuter Pick-up van, which offers free services to Fairfield County cats and dogs under 100 pounds.

Visit becauseofroscoe.com/voucher for information on both programs.