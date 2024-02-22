BHS Robotics team qualifies for State Championship

By

Back row, from left: Erasmo Serrano, Nataly Anderson, Jordan Simpson, Bryson Hawkins. Front Row, from left: Nathan Haughton, Larenzo McClain-Team Captain, Carson Dumas (Longleaf Middle School). Not pictured: Kendel Burns | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – On Saturday, February 10th, 2024, the Blythewood Robotics Team won their first tournament of the season and qualified for the State Championship.

Team 26468A The Bengal Bots won the overall Excellence Award for having the highest combined score of the Skills Challenge (2nd), the Qualification matches (10th), the Engineering Notebook grade and the Judges Interview. Led by junior Larenzo McClain, The Bengal Bots are now one of thirty-six teams statewide that qualify for the VEX Robotics Competition State Championship in two weeks at River Bluff High School in Lexington.

Team 26468C, the Bengal Tigertrons, led by junior Austin Tarnawsky, finished 2nd in Qualification matches (6-0), 4th in the Skills Challenge, and made it to the Elimination Finals only to lose their last match.

Col Morgan Curry (USAF-Ret.) teaches Project Lead the Way engineering classes at Blythewood High School. He has sponsored the VEX Robotics Team for the past five years, and this is the school’s first time qualifying for the State Championship under his leadership.