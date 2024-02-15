Black delays turning over discovery, evidence, invoices to town hall

By

BLYTHEWOOD – In an update on the delayed transfer of files pertaining to the MPA FOI lawsuit and the Town’s countersuit from Maynard Nexsen law firm to Blythewood Town Hall, Mayor Sloan Griffin told The Voice on Wednesday that there has been no new information as to the status of the file transfer.

Those files include discovery, evidence, and several outstanding invoices pertinent to the cases, according to Griffin.

Both cases have been settled and the settlement approved by Chief Administrative Judge Joycelyn Newman last month.

In a letter of termination Griffin sent to the Town’s former outside attorney David Black on Dec. 11, 2023, Griffin wrote: “Please provide the Town with the final invoice for outstanding work and remit all client files to [town attorney] Mr. Balthazor’s attention within 30 days.”

While Black’s withdrawal from the MPA cases (following his termination by the Town) has been approved by the Court, he has still not released the lawsuit files.

Black said in a Jan. 24 email that his firm would “compile the litigation materials and turn them over to Mr. Lindemann (Franklin’s defense attorney for the defamation lawsuit filed by MPA) and/or Mr. Balthazor so that they can make any necessary determinations regarding confidentiality.”

So far, Black has not been willing to release any of the evidence that he and former Mayor Bryan Franklin have repeatedly said was damning to MPA, Ashley Hunter, Donald Brock, The Voice and its publisher.