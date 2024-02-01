Black still holding discovery, invoices, evidence

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town’s former outside Attorney David Black, with Maynard Nexsen law firm, has not yet turned over files and documents to the Town that pertain to the MPA/Town of Blythewood lawsuits.

Black has not yet relinquished certain outstanding invoices for final work, discovery documents, evidence and other documents within 30 days of his termination as was stipulated in the termination letter he received from the Town on Dec. 11, 2023.

In a letter of termination to Black, dated Dec. 11, 2023, Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin wrote: “Please provide the Town with the final invoice for outstanding work and remit all client files to Mr. Balthazor’s attention within 30 days. Please immediately take any action required under Rule 11(b), SCRCP, and Rule 1.16 of the S.C. Rules of Professional Conduct to withdraw from these matters …”

In an email to Griffin dated Jan. 16, 2024, Black said he would only agree to withdraw as counsel of record in the MPA/Town of Blythewood lawsuits if the following conditions are resolved and agreed to:

The Town would share the proposed mutual release and settlement agreement between MPA and the Town with Andrew Lindemann (defense attorney for the defamation lawsuit filed by MPA’s CEO Ashley Hunter against former Mayor Bryan Franklin) so that Lindeman can determine that it does not damage or negatively impact his ability to defend the Town in the defamation action, and

The body of Maynard Nexsen’s invoices to the Town, including the narratives associated with all-time entries, will be turned over to Lindemann to determine whether entries should be kept secret through the remainder of the defamation action.

Griffin told The Voice that he would not consent to such conditions.

In a subsequent six-page email, dated Jan. 24, 2024, the day before the Zoom hearing, Black re-stated his myriad claims against MPA, but finally concluded that he would file a motion to withdraw as counsel of record in the MPA as well as his motion to appoint a special master to oversee the MPA lawsuits.

That consent came almost six weeks following Griffin’s Dec. 11 letter.

Black said in his Jan. 24 email that his firm would “compile the litigation materials and turn them over to Mr. Lindemann (Franklin’s defense attorney for the defamation lawsuit filed by MPA) and/or Mr. Balthazor so that they can make any necessary determinations regarding confidentiality.”

So far, Black has not been willing to release any of the evidence that he and former Mayor Franklin have repeatedly said was damning to MPA and Ashley Hunter, and to Donald Brock, The Voice and its publisher, inferring they were co-conspirators intent on defrauding the Town.

As of press time on Wednesday, Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin confirmed that Black had not yet turned any of the documents over to the Town.