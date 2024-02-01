Celebrating Black History: ‘Pete’ is still one of us

By

BLYTHEWOOD – LTC (US Army-Retired) David L. Brice is better known by me and other family members and friends here in Blythewood as Pete. He is my cousin and he was my high school teammate. He is home grown like the rest of us. Since that time, he has been many places and accomplished great things.

David (Pete) L. Brice

David was born in his Grandparents home on McDonald Lane off of Sandfield Road and grew up in Blythewood, less than a mile from Doko Park. He went to church and was educated less than a mile from his home.

He is the son of the late Ulice and Willie Mae Brice.

Pete was delivered by his grandfather’s sister, Mrs. Lula Cook, a mid-wife. He spent his youth in the Blythewood community surrounded by family and friends.

David is a 1968 Graduate/Valedictorian of Bethel-Hanberry High School, and was then appointed to West Point by Congressman Albert Watson. He graduated in 1972, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was the 88th black American graduate (since 1802), and he was the first South Carolina-born black graduate from the West Point.

David spent 26 years in a military career in various command and staff positions across the United States and around the world (Canada, Korea, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia). He holds many awards and certifications – Ranger, Pathfinder, Jumpmaster, Air Assault, Master Parachutist, Master Aviator, Flight Instructor and Comptroller.

He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in combat operations during Desert Shield/Desert Storm.

Following retirement after his long military career, David served as a Financial Manager for the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, Finance Director for both the Atlanta Empowerment Zone and the Fulton County, Behavior Services Department.

David also served a number of years as the Vice President for Student Services/Dean of Students at Morehouse College.

He is currently fully retired and has been living the past three years in Cartagena, Colombia, in South America.

While David now lives in South America, he still frequently visits Blythewood. He was most recently in town as the keynote speaker at the Blythewood Historical Society’s Veterans Day Celebration in Doko Park, a stones throw from where he grew up.

Your friends and family are proud of you, Pete, and proud of all that you have done for our Town, our state and our country.

Larry Griffin is native Blythewoodian, a former Blythewood Town Councilman, and a founding member of the Bethel-Hanberry Athletic Alumni Association.