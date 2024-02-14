Dr. Tony Hemingway named FCSD Superintendent

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County School Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select Dr. Tony Hemingway as the next Superintendent of the Fairfield County School District.

Hemingway

Dr. Hemingway, EdD has served as the Chief Human Resources and Strategic Planning Officer in Clover School District since 2017. Prior to this position, he served as the Principal of Larne Elementary School, as Assistant Principal in Crowders Creek Elementary, Larne Elementary, and Kinard Elementary.

Dr. Hemmingway has classroom teaching experience in Clover School District, Philadelphia Public Schools, York School District One, and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree from South Carolina State, an Education Specialist and Master of Education degree from Cambridge College, and a Bachelor of Science from Claflin University. He completed the National Superintendent’s Academy through Atlantic Research Partners.

“The Fairfield County Board is extremely excited to welcome Dr. Hemmingway to the Fairfield Family. He has a proven track record of successful school and district-level leadership. We look forward to Dr. Hemmingway continuing and building upon the outstanding work currently taking place in the district,” Fairfield County School Board Chair Henry Miller said.

Dr. Hemingway said in a release Tuesday night that he is thrilled and excited about the opportunity to continue a rich legacy of excellence and make an impact on the lives of students in Fairfield County.