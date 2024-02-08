Early voting for BW special election begins February 12

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A special election is being held in Blythewood to fill the council seat left vacant after Councilman Sloan Giffin was elected mayor in the town’s Nov. 7 election.

Five Blythewood residents have filed as candidates for a vacancy to fill that seat in a special election to be held Feb. 27, 2024.

The five are: Patricia Hovis, Erica Page, Raymond Poore, Calvin Smith and Marcus Taylor.

Early voting will begin Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, and end Friday, Feb.23, 2024, at 2020 Hampton Street, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed Monday, February 19, 2024 for State Holiday)

Registered voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs at their polling place.