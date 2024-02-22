Fairfield Chamber hosts small business forum

By

Small business owners enjoyed tea and scones at Laura’s Tea Room in Ridgeway, where they heard several guest speakers, including Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Chamber President Dillon Pullen. | Photos: Contributed

RIDGEWAY – The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Small Business Forum on Feb. 1, at Laura’s Tea Room in Ridgeway.

Chamber president Dillon Pullen with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

A number of small business owners and merchants, mostly representing Ridgeway businesses, enjoyed hot tea and scones provided by the tea room as they listened to guest speakers Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette (a small business owner), Dillon Pullen of the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, Sonja Barkley of the South Carolina Department of Commerce, and Angela Brewer of the Small Business Administration.

Guest speakers encouraged local business owners in their endeavors and shared information about local and statewide resources available to support small business expansion and development.

“This event is a prime example of the community coming together to support one another so that each business can be individually successful,” Pullen said, following the forum.

The Chamber will be hosting three more small business workshops throughout the year to further support small businesses in Fairfield County.