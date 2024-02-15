Fairfield’s Got Heart

By

Sarah Allers and Ediberto Crisanto

Brenton Mack and Elizabeth Levister | Photos: Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Parks and Recreation held their third annual Got Heart 5K race on Saturday.

With over 60 participants in multiple age groups, it was former Fairfield Central cross country coach Ediberto Crisanto who finished first on the day. Crisanto claimed the Men’s 5K trophy with a time of 18:45. Sarah Allers took the top women’s spot at 21:52.

Brenton Mack and Elizabeth Levister took the trophy for the 1.5 mile walk. Levister finished at 21.47, and Mack crossed the finish line at 25:28. According to Parks Director Lucas Vance, the goal of the event is to promote Healthy Heart Month and to encourage the community to live a healthy and active lifestyle.