Get free rabies, microchips, low-cost pet services Feb. 10

WINNSBORO – “A mobile vet clinic will be in the parking lot next to the town clock in downtown Winnsboro from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10,” said Sonja Murphy, one of the organizers of the event. “We will be all about healthcare for dogs and cats.”

For pets of Fairfield County residents, volunteers with the Fairfield County Animal Shelter will also be offering free (two per home) rabies shots for dogs and cats as well as free microchips (1 per home) for dogs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who arrive too late to snag the giveaways will have the opportunity to receive vaccinations and other services for their pets at reduced rates.

While anyone can take advantage of the low cost exams, vaccines and preventatives, only Fairfield residents will be able to participate in the free mobile vet services.

“All microchips will be lifetime registered on site for no extra charge,” Murphy said. “We will also make available educational materials on a variety of pet health topics as well as information regarding low cost spay and neuter services.”

Anyone desiring to donate toward free vaccinations and microchips can contact Murphy at 704-608-9895.