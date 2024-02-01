Harrisons team up for U-Pick-‘Em win

By

Two time U-Pick-‘Em winner Jimmy Ray Douglas, center, of Winnsboro donated the $200 prize money to this year’s winners, Tina and Jim Harrison of Ridgeway. | Barbara Ball

RIDGEWAY – Jim and Tina Harrison of Ridgeway were the luck winners of The Voice’s $200 U-Pick-‘Em college football contest.

It was their first time to enter, and winning was a team effort.

“Tina reads The Voice from cover to cover every week, and she saw the contest and suggested we enter it. I said, ‘Heck, let’s give it a try.’ I picked the teams and she filled out the entry,” said Jim Harrison, a retiree who fills his free time working for a trucking supply company in Columbia.

The couple split their winnings, but Harrison said they both spent most of the money on birthday gifts for their daughter and grandson.

Harrison said he follows all sports, but favors the Yankees.

“I’ve been a Yankee fan since I was a little boy,” he said. “I used to enter lots of sports contests.”

Asked if he has any advice for others who might enter the contest next year, Harrison suggested following the teams.

“You have to kind of stay up on the teams to know their strengths and weakness, and then just do your best to pick a winner,” he said.

More than 75 people entered the contest, but the Harrisons had the highest correctly picked – 13. They missed only the Alamo Bowl (winner Arizona), the Music City Bowl (winner Maryland) and the Rose Bowl (winner Michigan).