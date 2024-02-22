Hendrix named Deacon Emeritus

By

Representative Annie McDaniel, left, and Dorothy Belton present a plaque to Deacon Emeritus Clifton Hendrix, honoring him for 49 years of service. | photos: Martha Ladd

Fairfield County Councilwomen Peggy Swearingen and Shirley Greene

BLAIR – Clifton Hendrix was honored with a ceremony on Sunday at the Gethsemane Baptist Church in Blair naming him a Deacon Emeritus. He was ordained as Deacon on Dec. 14, 1975, and has served 49 years.

The ceremony was held following the morning worship service.

Reading proclamations in Hendrix’s honor during the ceremony were: Sen. Mike Fanning, House Rep. Annie McDaniel, County Council women Shirley Greene and Peggy Swearingen and Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin.

Hendrix has served for many years as a Deacon at Gethsemane. He was honored for his many years of duty to the church and to his community.