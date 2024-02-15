It was a Happy Valentine’s Day

By

Photo: Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – The house was full and overflowing Friday night at Fiesta Mexican restaurant in Winnsboro. The occasion was a Valentine’s Day dinner dance, complete with a DJ and long-stemmed red roses for the ladies.

Fiesta, which opened for business on Oct. 31, offers a large menu of Mexican dishes along with beer and margaritas. Restaurant owner is Catarino Lozano and the Valentine festivities were hosted by the building’s owner Bill Haslett.

The Fiesta is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is located at 141 N. Congress St.

Shown here are some of the town, county and state representatives who attended the festivities, from top left: Sen. Mike Fanning, House Rep Annie McDaniel, County Councilwoman Peggy Swearingen, Probate Judge Brad Caulder, former Winnsboro Mayor Dr. Roger Gaddy and Winnsboro Town Manager Jason Taylor.