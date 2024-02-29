Join FCCOA’s Lunch Bunch

By

Rebekah Young, activity director at the FCCOA Center, standing, oversees the senior lunch outings. | Photos: Barbara Ball

WINNSBORO – The weekly “Lunch Bunch” gathering of seniors at Lizard’s Thicket restaurant has proven quite popular, says Angi Connor, executive director of the Fairfield County Council on Aging.

“It gives our senior clients a different opportunity to get out and be around people and socialize and just be with their peers, and we have found that the attendance is steadily growing each month,” says Connor, who says the program, started over the summer, was created to combat loneliness and isolation.

“They’re interacting with people who they wouldn’t normally see on a regular basis, and it gets them out of their home sand gives them something to do.”

The lunch events, which occur on Fridays and are paid for by Midlands Technical College, are open to anyone ages 60 and over. They must arrange for their own transportation.

Registration in advance is required, as often all 25 spots in the event become filled.

Connor says each event starts with a game or a speaker, which is followed by lunch and time to hang out.

The diners have three choices of entrees and they can choose from an array of vegetables. Last Friday, the entree choices were Grilled or Fried Chicken Strips and Baked Ham.

“We pretty much have a different crowd each week,” Connor says, “so you never know exactly who’s going to be there or who you will get to see.”

She says these events, like all of the council’s programs for seniors, are free. Donations are accepted from those who have the means to help offset the cost.