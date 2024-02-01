McCloud surrenders to sheriff

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – After eluding Sheriff’s deputies for five days in the Bellefield Road area of Fairfield County, Quteses S. McCloud turned himself in to the Sheirff’s office on Tuesday and was arrested.

McCloud was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence, ill treatment to animals, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges stem from two incidents reported in the morning and afternoon of Jan. 3, 2023.

At about 11 a.m., that day, deputies arrived at a Longtown Road address in Fairfield County to serve a domestic violence first degree warrant on McCloud, according to the incident report.

The officers reported observing several malnourished dogs roaming on the property when they arrived. Animal control was notified, then the officers on scene observed a “severely emaciated” white dog tied to a chain link fence panel with only a couple of feet of room to move, the report stated.

Upon further investigation, deputies also observed two dead dogs on the property – one appeared emaciated and the other was decapitated and ripped into several pieces with a collar still around the neck of the animal, according to the report.

The dog’s legs, feet and head were found in other locations near the body.

While on the property, the officers heard other dogs inside the residence. A woman inside, who owned the home, allowed a deputy and animal control to enter the residence where they found a small grey and brown dog in a locked cage in the kitchen and another brown and white dog locked in a bedroom surrounded by broken glass, the officers reported.

Officers observed that none of the animals had food or water, and removed the dogs from the residence.

Warrants were taken out on McCloud for animal cruelty/torture.

Officers who had been to the property previously said the dogs were in exceptionally worse condition than before that day.

Later that same day, officers investigating an incident off Bellfield Road where they were told that McCloud had just shot at a vehicle with a female inside. The woman told officers that she was at the property speaking with McCloud’s father.

She said that as she was driving away from the property, she observed Mr. McCloud pointing a firearm towards her vehicle. Then, she said, she could see in her rear view mirror that he began shooting towards her.

After she arrived home, she said she noticed a hole, from what she understood was caused by a bullet on the left side of her vehicle, above the tail light.

On Monday, officers posted on the Fairfield County Facebook page that they were currently in the Bellefield Road area of the county attempting to locate McCloud.

McCloud surrendered to the Sheriff’s office on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.