Page wins in council election

BLYTHEWOOD – Tonight, in the Town of Blythewood, local businesswoman Erica Page was the victor in the Town’s Special Election to fill the council seat vacated when former Councilman Sloan Griffin was elected as the Town’s mayor. Page, a wife, mom of two daughters, and local mortgage lender, took almost half the votes in a candidate field of five.

Page said she focused her campaign on connecting with people personally by going door-to-door in the town’s neighborhoods.

By the numbers, with approximately 30 early votes not yet released, Page had 133 votes to Patricia Hovis’ 74. Calvin Smith brought in 55 votes; Ray Poore received 32 votes; and Marcus Taylor, 28.

When she announced her intentions to run for council, Page pledged to run a positive campaign focusing on Blythewood families and the future of the town.

She currently serves on the Town of Blythewood Planning Commission, a volunteer position she has served for more than five years. Page said she feels she is uniquely positioned to understand the inner workings of Blythewood’s local government as well as the Town’s economic and community development projects.

She has shown her dedication to the Blythewood community by organizing the Movies in the Park at Blythewood’s Doko Park for the past 3 years. She planned, promoted, and covered much of the cost for this free, family-friendly event.

Page stated, “I love our Town! My family and I enjoy so much of what our community has to offer. I want to see Blythewood’s growth controlled in the right way for our families and our businesses and with the future in mind.”

But it isn’t just families that are on her list of things to accomplish.

“Our town has so much to offer our residents, visitors, and businesses. My commitment to our citizens and businesses is to work with them to shape the future of Blythewood, and work to ensure that there are opportunities for input and open communication for all in our community.

”I’m truly grateful for the confidence the voters have placed in me today, and I’m looking forward to working with our new council.”