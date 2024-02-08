Richland 2 released from fiscal watch

By

COLUMBIA — On Thursday, Jan. 25, the South Carolina State Department of Education (SCDE) announced that Richland School District Two has been released from state fiscal watch status.

The Richland Two Fiscal Year 2022-23 District audit was submitted by the Dec. 1 deadline to the SCDE with no material weakness or significant deficiency findings.

The state agency’s release letter states, “The SCDE recognizes the District’s efforts and steps taken to implement the items identified in your approved recovery plan. Please take this notice as the District’s official release from fiscal watch designation under Section 59-20-90.”

Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Kim D. Moore applauded the decision saying, “When I accepted the position of Superintendent, I promised that fiscal responsibility would be at the center of all we do. I would like to thank our Finance team for their tireless efforts these past seven months to bring our school district into full fiscal compliance.”