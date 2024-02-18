Richland County transportation planning meeting coming to Blythewood

By

RICHLAND COUNTY– Richland County is holding a series of planning meetings as part of a transportation needs assessment. The drop-in style meetings are scheduled in each of the 11 Council districts during January and February.

The meeting for District 2, Councilman Derrek Pugh’s district, will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Circle, Blythewood.

The public input phase of the needs assessment will give community stakeholders the chance to review handouts and displays highlighting existing and planned transportation improvements and oﬀer insight into potential future projects.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc. is assisting the County with the needs assessment.

Email questions and comments to [email protected]. Find more information on the meetings and County Transportation Penny projects at RichlandPenny.com and www.richlandcountysc.gov.