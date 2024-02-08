Scout invites Blythewood community to Meet & Greet

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Scout Motors team has scheduled a Meet and Greet at its new plant site on Thursday, Feb. 15, and is inviting Blythewood community residents to help celebrate the plant’s groundbreaking.

The event lasts from 4:30 – 6 p.m., and will be held at 501 Blythewood Road, where the company’s Production Center will be constructed.

The event is free and is for Blythewood residents only. Registration is required and residents attending must have tickets. To obtain the free tickets, go to: eventbrite.com/e/scout-motors-meet-and-greet-tickets-819502442867?aff=oddtdtcreator. RSVP by Feb. 12, 2024.

Due to limited capacity, the site will only accommodate 250 registered attendees.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the presentation starts at 4:30 p.m. The Meet and Greet begins at 5:15 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Please note the following details:

Much of the community event will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Please wear comfortable, closed toe shoes and avoid bringing large bags on-site.

The following message is on the registration ticket: “Our journey continues to revitalize an American icon and return manufacturing to American shores. We look forward to taking this journey with you.”

Anyone requiring special assistance, please reach out to [email protected].