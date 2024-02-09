Town of Winnsboro awarded additional $1.8M grant for Fortune Springs Park

By

WINNSBORO—In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, Winnsboro Town Manager Jason Taylor announced that the Town of Winnsboro has been awarded the South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) grant of $1,859,744.90 for the Fortune Springs Stormwater Project.

SCOR had previously awarded the Town a grant of $440,825.00. Combining the current and previous awards, the Town now has a total of $2,300,569.90 to apply toward the Fortune Springs Park project. The newly awarded funds will help to ensure that the intent of the project, of addressing the underlying drainage issues that undermined the original park design, can be more fully realized.

“We want to thank the South Carolina Office of Resilience for recognizing Fortune Springs as a project worthy of investing in,” Taylor said. “The grants that they have awarded to the Town will have a long-lasting positive impact on the Town of Winnsboro.

“Revitalization of the Town has been made a top priority by the Mayor and Town Council, and it has been strongly advocated by others such as State Representative Annie McDaniel,” Taylor said. “This newly awarded grant from SCOR will help to further the goal of revitalizing Winnsboro, making it a better place for its citizens, and more attractive for those considering to make Winnsboro their home.”

