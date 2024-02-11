Two die in crash at US 321 bypass

By

WINNSBORO – A late night crash on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of US 321 and US 321 Bypass has resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

The crash occurred at 10:52 p.m., when a 2011 Nissan sedan traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 321 Business collided with a 2020 Toyota sedan that was traveling north on US 321, according to Nicholas Pye with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan sedan sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the Toyota sedan was injured and transported to the local hospital, the reported stated.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s office. No other information is available at this time.