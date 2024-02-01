Who-dunnit? That’s for you to figure out

By

The cast of “My Fatal Valentine” in rehearsal. | Brian Garner

WINNSBORO – Tickets for the second annual Valentines dinner and show presented by the Pine Tree Playhouse are now available.

Enjoy a catered dinner and help uncover the truth in “My Fatal Valentine,” an audience-participation murder mystery by Elaine Moushay. This production will take place on Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Winnsboro Woman’s Club, located at 35 Vanderhorst St.in Winnsboro.

Welcome to the Heartthrob Books awards banquet, where the contenders for the Love Knot Book of the Year Award are anxious to find out who wins the prize. When the winner is announced and then abruptly murdered, it will be up to you, the audience, to uncover the truth and expose the killer.

Tickets are $20 each, and available now at www.pinetreeplayhouse.com/

Shows seating is limited, and this event is one night only. Purchase your tickets by Feb. 4.