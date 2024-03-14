Bengal softball beats Irmo, Fort Mill

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood softball team (4-1) blasted Irmo 12-5 Friday, then on Monday did the same at Region 3-5A rival Fort Mill, where the Bengals whipped the Yellow Jackets 13-3 in five innings.

Against Irmo, Josie Smythe homered and went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Ashley Duncan also homered and had four RBI against Irmo. Zalayha Rhodes went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Neilah Browne had a double and two RBI, and Raygan Segars doubled at Irmo.

At Nation Ford, Duncan hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Makayla Ford went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, Maya Van Zyl had two hits including a double. Smythe also homered. Lily Zelle got the win in the circle and had two hits. Browne, who drove in two runs, and Raygan Segars both doubled.

The Bengals play host to Nation Ford Friday.

Irmo – 1-2-0-1-0-0-1 – 5, 7, 3

Blythewood – 5-0-0-1-5-1-X – 12, 12, 3

WP: Lily Zell

I: Precious Bross 3-4, HR, 4 RBI. B: Zalayha Rhodes 3-4, 2B, RBI. Josie Smythe 2-3, HR, 2 RBI. Ashley Duncan HR, 4 RBI. Neilah Browne 2B, 2 RBI. Raygan Segars 2B.

Blythewood – 4-4-2-3-0 – 13, 12, 1

Fort Mill – 1-0-1-1-0 – 3, 5, 0

WP: Lily Zell

B: Ashley Duncan 2-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI. Makayla Ford 2-3, HR, 2 RBI. Maya Van Zyl 2-2, 2B. Lily Zell 2-2. Josie Smythe HR, 3 RBI. Neilah Browne 2B. Raygan Segars 2 RBI. F: Ashley Kirby 2B.