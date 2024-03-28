Blythewood council OKs stormwater IGA with county

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Town Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Richland County on Monday night for engineering services and infrastructure maintenance related to stormwater management services for the town.

While Richland County has historically provided these services within Blythewood’s town limits, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) determined in March of 2023, that the county is not authorized to perform these services inside the town limits.

Since that time, Town Administrator Carroll Williamson has been working toward getting the town to meet the requirements to be a delegated authority recognized by DHEC to be responsible for its own stormwater management services.

“Since Richland County has the staff, expertise and knowledge of the town and is agreeable to perform these services,” Williams said, “I have been pursuing this agreement to help meet the requirements for our town government to become a delegated authority.”

According to the intergovernmental agreement, Richland County will be responsible for enforcing its ordinances concerning stormwater management, road maintenance and floodplain management within the town’s limits.

In terms of its processes and fee collection, it will operate as if Blythewood is in unincorporated Richland County.

The agreement was previously approved by Richland County on March 5, 2024.

Council voted unanimously to approve the agreement Monday night.