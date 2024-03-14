Blythewood turned out for Ribfest

BLYTHEWOOD – “This is what community is all about,” General Jason Kelly, commander of Fort Jackson Army Base in Columbia said, smiling broadly, as he made his way through a crowded Ribfest on Saturday, sampling ribs as he went. He was one of several dignitaries and elected officials Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin invited to the town’s annual festival.
Indeed, it was one of the best crowds the Ribfest has seen in its five years of existence. It was predicted to be a blowout, weather-wise, with heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms called for. As the sun set on Friday, it was not looking good. But as the sun rose Saturday morning and the rain ceased about 10 a.m., it was a blowout, alright, but a blowout of fun, good music, 10,000 pounds of barbecue ribs, near perfect weather, and the crowds kept coming.
Folks streamed in and out all day. Robbie Smith’s Southern Reflection band played music all day. And the barbecue lasted all day.
At 5 p.m., Janet Moak and Christy Calcagno with WLTX-TV, called out the winners of the rib cook-off.
In the professional category, What A Pit BBQ won the $2,500 top prize and a trophy with the next five winners – Smokin’ Grass BBQ, Can’t Quit Smokin’ BBQ, Butts R Us, and Red Cup Que – receiving payouts and trophies.
In the amateur category, I Like Big Butts took home the first place $1,800 and a trophy with the next five winners – Rise-N-Swine, Big Wally’s BBQ, Church Boyz BBQ, and Mike’s Backyard Q – receiving payouts and trophies.
In the veterans category, Big Mack and the Boys took home a trophy and $750.
People’s Choice was Adam Crumpton’s Smokey Redd’s BBQ team.
The Bloody Mary contest was won by Mike Lauth’s of Mike’s Backyard Q.
The Ribfest was organized by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and the primary sponsors were the Town of Blythewood and Broom Heating & Air.