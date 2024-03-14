Blythewood turned out for Ribfest

By

Chowing down at Ribfest are Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin; Richland Dist. 2 School Board member Joe Trapp, Jr.; House Rep. Ivory Thigpen; Blythewood Mayor Pro-Tem Donald Brock; Fort Jackson Commander General Jason Kelly; and Winnsboro Mayor John McMeekin.

BLYTHEWOOD – “This is what community is all about,” General Jason Kelly, commander of Fort Jackson Army Base in Columbia said, smiling broadly, as he made his way through a crowded Ribfest on Saturday, sampling ribs as he went. He was one of several dignitaries and elected officials Blythewood Mayor Sloan Griffin invited to the town’s annual festival.

Photos: Barbara Ball

Indeed, it was one of the best crowds the Ribfest has seen in its five years of existence. It was predicted to be a blowout, weather-wise, with heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms called for. As the sun set on Friday, it was not looking good. But as the sun rose Saturday morning and the rain ceased about 10 a.m., it was a blowout, alright, but a blowout of fun, good music, 10,000 pounds of barbecue ribs, near perfect weather, and the crowds kept coming.

Folks streamed in and out all day. Robbie Smith’s Southern Reflection band played music all day. And the barbecue lasted all day.

At 5 p.m., Janet Moak and Christy Calcagno with WLTX-TV, called out the winners of the rib cook-off.

In the professional category, What A Pit BBQ won the $2,500 top prize and a trophy with the next five winners – Smokin’ Grass BBQ, Can’t Quit Smokin’ BBQ, Butts R Us, and Red Cup Que – receiving payouts and trophies.

1st Place Pro: Jerome & Reggie Furness, What a Pit BBQ

1st Place Vets: Mack & Marcus Burgess, Big Mack & the Boys

1st Place Amateur: Richard Allen, I like Big Butts

Peoples Choice: Adam Crumpton, Smokey Redds BBQ

1st Place Bloody Mary: Mike Lauth, Mike’s Backyard Q

In the amateur category, I Like Big Butts took home the first place $1,800 and a trophy with the next five winners – Rise-N-Swine, Big Wally’s BBQ, Church Boyz BBQ, and Mike’s Backyard Q – receiving payouts and trophies.

In the veterans category, Big Mack and the Boys took home a trophy and $750.

People’s Choice was Adam Crumpton’s Smokey Redd’s BBQ team.

The Bloody Mary contest was won by Mike Lauth’s of Mike’s Backyard Q.

The Ribfest was organized by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce and the primary sponsors were the Town of Blythewood and Broom Heating & Air.

Several elected officials and dignitaries from around the Midlands attended the town’s annual Ribfest this year at the invitation of Mayor Sloan Griffin. After stopping in the Ribfest VIP lounge inside the Manor, the group strolled around the circle of barbecue, food truck and craft vendors, sampling ribs at about 10 different vendors and visiting with festival attendees.

Janet Moak presents $5K donation to Vital Connections of the Midlands.

Smoking it up at BW Cigar & Wine’s booth

Southern Reflection Band

Andrew Gazadhar

Dancing in the street

Town Clerk Sharon Durst, left, & Danielle Perry Perkins

Fellow veterans offer General Kelly a taste of ribs.

Former mayor Mike Ross & Walter Davis

George King and Maci

Kenny McLean



Taking a break from BBQ

Deborah McCutchan & Alan George selling tickets.

Blythewood Cigar Bar’s cook team

Councilwoman-elect Erica Page & BW Farmers Market Manager Michaela Barno

Dale and Tracy Mattox