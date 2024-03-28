Candidates file for June 11 primaries

By

WINNSBORO – Nine candidates have filed for local, state and national primary elections to be held June 11, 2024 and represent Fairfield County.

U. S. Congress, Dist. 5

Two candidates are running for the U.S. House of Representatives for District 5: Incumbent U. S. Congressman Republican Ralph W. Norman and Democrat Evangeline Hundley. District 5 includes most of the South Carolina side of the Charlotte metropolitan area, along with outer portions of the upstate and Midlands.

Norman, who lives in Rock Hill, S.C., has represented S.C.’s 5th congressional district since 2017. He serves on the following House committees: Financial, Rules and Budget. “I want to serve my constituents in any way I can,” Norman stated on his Facebook page. “Whether you need help with a federal agency or are considering applying to a service academy, I hope the information posted at https://norman.house.gov/ will be helpful.

Hundley, who is challenging Norman for the 5th congressioal District, lives in Newberry. I believe South Carolinians and all taxpaying citizens have a right to good healthcare, to living wages, to debt free public education, to vote and be counted, to clean energy, to childcare tax credit, to universal pre-k, to family paid leave, to social security expansion, to Medicare protection, to affordable housing, to real criminal justice, to fair tax laws and to equal economic opportunity for all.

State Senate Dist. 17

Four candidates are running for the senate seat representing District 17: Incumbent Democrat Mike Fanning, and Republicans Tibi Czentye, Tripp McCoy, and Everett Stubbs. District 17 represents Fairfield, Chester, Lancaster, and York Counties.

Incumbent Mike Fanning, who lives in Great Falls, S.C., has represented Fairfield’s Dist.17 senate seat since 2016. Fanning currently serves on the following Senate Committees: agriculture and natural resources; family and veterans services, finance, and fish, game, and forestry. He will be seeking his third term representing Dist. 17.

Czentye, who lives at Lake Wateree, is challenging Fanning for the Dist. 17 senate seat. “Only in America can this happen,” Czentye said. “I’m a legal immigrant and proud U.S. citizen. I’m running to fight for our people, and our kids and grandkids future. The life is short and everyone deserves a better life. The freedom is the most important.”

McCoy, who lives in Lancaster and hopes to represent Dist. 17, says he will tirelessly advocate for policies that stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and provide better roads to communities. “I firmly believe that investing in our local businesses and infrastructure is the key to a prosperous future for everyone in our district.

Stubbs is an attorney and lives in Rock Hill. “If I am elected to Dist. 17,” Stubbs said, “one of my first tasks will be to restore duty and honor to the position. I like the blue collar work-ethic and values in the district, something I believe I can represent. My chief aim will be to bring more state money to the district, which includes all of Chester and Fairfield Counties and small portions of York and Lancaster.”

State House Rep., Dist 41

Incumbent Democratic Representative Annie McDaniel is a resident of Winnsboro, S.C., and is running unopposed for her firth term serving Dist. 41. She has served as the district’s representative to the S.C. House since 2018. McDaniel currently serves on the following House committees: agriculture, natural resources, and environmental affairs, and she serves as the first vice-chair of the operations and management committee.

Sheriff of Fairfield County

Two candidates are running for the office of Sheriff for Fairfield County: Incumbent Sheriff Will Montgomery and challenger Ricky Gibson. Both are running on the Democratic ticket.

Incumbent Sheriff Will Montgomery lives in Winnsboro and has served as Fairfield County Sheriff since 2014. Montgomery is a lifelong resident of Fairfield County and a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy. He began his career in law enforcement in 2001 when he was hired as a Deputy with The Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He continued his career with that department for 13 years until he was elected Sheriff of Fairfield County. “Growing up,” Montgomery said, “I learned respect for the law and the importance of serving others from my grandfather and father, who both served as Sheriff.

Gibson, a native of Columbia, lives in Winnsboro and is pastor at Brown Chapel Baptist Church. Formerly chief deputy for the Fairfield County Sheriff’s office, Gibson is challenging Sheriff Will Montgomery. Gibson posted on his Facebook that, “Our community has lacked real leadership and action on critical issues like community safety, trust in law enforcement, and youth intervention.”

Fairfield County Coroner

Incumbent Chris Hill is running for re-election as Fairfield County Coroner. Hill has served as the county’s coroner since 2016. He is running unopposed.

Fairfield Co. Clerk of Court

Christon Gaddy is running to fill the Fairfield County Clerk of Court seat, taking the place of Judy Bonds who will be retiring after leaving office this year.

Gaddy, who lives in Winnsboro, has worked in the Clerk of Court’s office since 2016 and currently serves as administrative assistant to the Fairfield County Clerk of Court. She is also the Register of Deeds and Head Clerk for General Sessions Court. ”To be the Clerk of Court, experience is vital. For example, to summon a jury of 150 residents of Fairfield County you must have clear knowledge of how to work with the state’s JMS system. First thing in January 2025, the Clerk of Courts office will be responsible for organizing the Fairfield County Grand Jury. Please know it takes experience to take on this very important responsibility. The clerk of court must be ready to go on day one,” Gaddy said.