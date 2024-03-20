Congaree Riverkeeper to speak at Blythewood Garden Club event

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Bill Stangler, the Congaree Riverkeeper, will speak at the 15th annual free Community Garden Event sponsored by the Blythewood Garden Club.

The Riverkeeper, Bill Strangler, conducting a water test. | Photo: Contributed

Stangler has been “The Riverkeeper” for the last 15 years under the auspices of The Congaree River Alliance. He is charged with monitoring and keeping 90 miles of river healthy and the water clean.

These waters start with the Lower Saluda, below the Lake Murray Dam, and they join the Broad River to form the Congaree River. The Congaree is a short, wide 53-mile river flowing through the center of Columbia. It later merges with the Wateree River, below Lake Wateree.

As the river watchdog, Strangler monitors spills into the river, regular testing for water quality, and sponsors several clean-up days each year along the river’s edge. He has successfully sued numerous companies to stop polluting and he has strongly and effectively advocated for more laws to protect the South Carolina waterways.

Strangler will be speaking about the major tar cleanup in the Congaree, Scout Motor’s wetland swap, and his work and goals for the Midlands to have clean water for drinking and recreation.

The free public event will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 6:30 pm at the Blythewood High School Media Center.