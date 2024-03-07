Crickentree named Richland Co. Neighborhood of the Month

By

Crickentree Board Member and Secretary Chris Bender, left, and Dr. Traci Young Cooper, Crickentree Board Member and Social Committee Chair, show off the signs displayed throughout yards in their neighborhood following Richland County Neighborhood Council naming Crickentree as Neighborhood of the Month. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – The Crickentree neighborhood off Kelly Mill Road in Blythewood has been selected as the Richland County Neighborhood Council’s February Community of the Month.

This recognition was recently announced at the Richland County Neighborhood Council’s February Meeting in the Richland County Administration Chambers.

Crickentree was selected for its wide array of on-going social activities: beautification, wildlife and environmental conservation efforts; community trash clean-up projects; community engagement activities with Harvest Hope Food Bank; and courtesy efforts to make community members feel welcome, included and recognized.

As a component of the Richland County Neighborhood Council’s (RCNC) Neighborhood of the Month Program, RCNC recognizes the outstanding work of neighborhood organizations across Richland County for their work in improving the quality of life in their communities.

The Neighborhood of the Month recognition is based on the following criteria for projects and activities: Self Help/Financial Capability, Grassroots Involvement, Innovation, Community Benefit, Benefit to the neighborhood as a whole, Sustainability, Leadership Development, Partnership Building, Volunteerism, and it must be Replicable.

All Richland County residents are invited to the Richland County Neighborhood Council Monthly meetings. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m., at the Richland County Administration Building in the County Council Chambers.