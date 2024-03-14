Eagles return to dominant conference play

By

Bennett Nicholson (1) went 3-3 with a double and 3 RBIs in Tuesday’s win. | Laura Bonds

WINNSBORO – On the heels of a walk-off 5-4 win over Richland Northeast last Tuesday, Richard Winn played host to Laurens Academy for an early-season region game.

Despite losing six seniors from last year’s SCISA 1A State Championship squad, the Eagles looked as if they’d fallen right back into their old patterns: beating their opponents via the mercy rule.

It took only four and a half innings for the Eagles to send Laurens packing with a 14-0 loss.

Charlie Bonds picked up the win from the mound with a no-hitter. He faced 17 batters, struck out 12, and walked two.

Stone Gill batted 2-4 with an RBI. Bennett Nicholson went 1-3 with a double. Ethan Steward singled and had three RBIs; Miller Stuck singled and tallied two RBIs.

A weekend off didn’t derail the Eagle scoring train. They traveled to Batesburg on Tuesday for another region game, this time against King Academy.

The game ended again after just four at-bats for the Eagles, this time with a 17-0 final.

Johnathan Bonds picked up the win this time, facing 16 batters in four innings of work. He struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits.

Bennett Nicholson batted 3-3 with another double and three RBIs. Anthony Armstrong, Ethan Steward, Johnathan Bonds and Miller Stuck also doubled in the win. Armstrong and Turner Burchell also had three RBIs. Stuck and Charlie Bonds had two each.

Richard Winn will break from conference play tonight for a 6 p.m. home game against Northside Christian Academy. They will travel to Wardlaw Friday, then York Prep on Monday before hosting American Leadership Academy on March 22.

LA – 0-0-0-0-0-X-X – 0, 0, 2

RW – 1-7-6-0-X-X-X – 14, 7, 0

WP: C Bonds

RW: S Gill 2-4, RBI. M Stuck 1-2, 2RBI. B Nicholson 1-3, 2B. E Steward 1-2, 3RBI. O Martin 1-3, RBI. G Brown 1-2. J Bonds 2RBI.

RW – 1-0-8-8-X-X-X – 17, 14, 0

KA – 0-0-0-0-X-X-X – 0, 4, 2

WP: J Bonds

RW: B Nicholson 3-3, 2B, 3RBI. A Armstrong 2-3, 2B, 3RBI. M Stuck 2-3, 2B, 2RBI. E Steward 2-4, 2B, RBI. T Burchell 1-3, 3RBI. C Bonds 1-2, 2RBI. O Martin 1-2, RBI. S Gill 1-3, RBI. J Bonds 1-3, 2B.