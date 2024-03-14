Emerging Elite Champs

By

Blythewood Elite Track Club’s Patience Lisbon, Olivia Taylor, Madison Ross and Zion Harvey (also members of Blythewood High School’s varsity track team) are Emerging Elite National Champions of the 4x200m relay. They claimed the top spot in the division at the Nike Indoor Nationals on March 8 with a time of 1:42.85. The group also took second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:00.53.

Blythewood High School freshman Peyton Hightower, not pictured, took sixth place in the Freshman girls 400m with a time of 58.13.