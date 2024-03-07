Get your green on for St. Paddy’s Day in Ridgeway

By

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway will host its first St. Paddy’s Day celebration on from 6 – 9 on Friday, March 15. The town is expected to be awash in Irish music, good food and Irish beer.

Ridgeway St. Paddy’s Day organizers Charlene Herring and Tina Johnson welcome the Luck Stone to town. Shown with them is Luck Stone employee Matt Pullin, who helped deliver the stone.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun things,” said Tina Johnson, a member of the town’s economic development committee and one of the festival’s organizers. “We’re having a scavenger hunt, vendors and O’Hara’s House Band on the patio outside the Olde Town Hall Restaurant & Pub.

“Stores will be stocked with great buys and there will be discounts and specials,” Johnson said.

Laura’s Tea Room, Olde Town Hall, and Sarah ‘N Geo’s will be open and brimming with food and drink.

A highlight of the festival will be Ridgeway’s very own Blarney Stone. Irish lore holds that kissing the stone endows the kisser with the gift of great eloquence or skill at flattery.

‘We’re calling it our Luck Stone,” Johnson said. “Luck Stone, a mining company here in Ridgeway provided it and kissing it, we think, will bring the kisser good luck and true love, thus the Luck Stone. And if you don’t want to kiss the stone, we think patting it will bring the same results.”

The stone was delivered earlier this week by Luck Stone and will remain in the town center throughout the year.

“We hope everyone will get on their green and come out and join the fun,” Johnson said.