Man found dead Friday night on S. Zion in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – A man was found dead around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of S. Zion Street in Winnsboro after what appears to have been an accident, according to WDPS Chief Kevin Lawrence.

At this time the fatality is being investigated by the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety, the S.C. Highway Patrol, and the Fairfield County Coroner’s office.

Officers are seeking information from anyone in the community who might have witnessed the incident. Report information by calling the Winnsboro Department of Public Safety, 803-635-4511 or 803-635-2222.

This is a breaking story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.